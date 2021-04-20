Mountain Laurel Garden Club will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairview School, 2130 Old Niles Ferry Road.
This has been an established plant sale for well over 40 years. Plants from members' gardens include a selection of native plants, perennials, trees, shade plants, shrubs, house plants and gently used garden items. All plants will be inspected by Tennessee Department of Agriculture prior to the sale. Proceeds from the sale help maintain the garden club's beautification and education projects in the community.
Those interested in joining a garden club, or needing more information, can call Brenda Gregory at 983-7085.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.