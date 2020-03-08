The Blount County Master Gardeners will hold its monthly Gardening Series  at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at the Blount County Public Library in the Sharon Lawson room. Bob Hollman will present “Lawns and Their Care.” In this session, he will discuss turf grass types and their needs, how to determine types of grasses you have and how to care for the different types of turf grasses. Spring is the time to weed and feed your lawn, come and learn how to take care of it for the rest of the season. The Blount County Public Library is located at 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.