The Blount County Master Gardeners will hold its monthly Gardening Series at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at the Blount County Public Library in the Sharon Lawson room. Bob Hollman will present “Lawns and Their Care.” In this session, he will discuss turf grass types and their needs, how to determine types of grasses you have and how to care for the different types of turf grasses. Spring is the time to weed and feed your lawn, come and learn how to take care of it for the rest of the season. The Blount County Public Library is located at 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
You must be an E-edition or 7-day print subscriber to The Daily Times and be logged in to view the E-edition.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Michigan men arrested on drug delivery charges at Alcoa hotel
- Blount Memorial Hospital sends sample to be tested for the coronavirus
- Blount Memorial Hospital says local coronavirus test came back negative
- Service held at Maryville College for student who died in Foothills Parkway incident
- APD enforcing speed limit change on Alcoa Highway
- Blount County leaders in Nashville during tornadoes reported safe
- Alcoa electric announces substation outage affecting Wildwood and other neighborhoods
- Tennessee sees first confirmed case of new coronavirus
- Tennessee AMVETS issues call for tornado cleanup volunteers
- Clark announces campaign for the House
Images
Videos
Commented
- TDOT announces construction updates, future of U.S. 129 wall and bridge construction south of Knoxville (1)
- Police arrest Florida man on drug charges during traffic stop (1)
- Service held at Maryville College for student who died in Foothills Parkway incident (1)
- Atomic Rowing athletes win medals at statewide event (1)
- Alcoa commission votes to approve new 'business improvement' zone for Springbrook Farm (1)
- Video visitation working again after malfunctioning in its first week (1)
- TriStar Rowing competitors win awards (1)
- APD enforcing speed limit change on Alcoa Highway (1)
- Alcoa man arrested during stop, claims traffic laws don't apply (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.