Instructor Brenda Garner will be offering a beginner basket making class beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, in the Maryville Hobby Lobby classroom. Students will learn some of the basic terminology associated with this skill through handouts and will weave one complete basket that day. Most weaving supplies are included in the $40 fee. Space is limited. For additional information and to complete registration, call Garner at 865-983-2698.
