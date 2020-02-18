Instructor Brenda Garner will be offering a beginner basket making class beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, in the Maryville Hobby Lobby classroom. Students will learn some of the basic terminology associated with this skill through handouts and will weave one complete basket that day. Most weaving supplies are included in the $40 fee. Space is limited. For additional information and to complete registration, call Garner at 865-983-2698.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.