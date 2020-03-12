Long before she ever started writing, Sophia Bogart honed a different skill that then served her quite well — listening.
The Maryville resident remembers that when the adults in the room would start storytelling about this uncle or that, she would perk up and hope no one would notice she was there. She was probably 10.
One especially intriguing tale kept resurfacing, Bogart recalled. The tragic ending of her paternal grandmother’s life by suicide. She asked about the details a few times, but was met with a none-of-your business roadblock from her dad and others.
That wasn’t enough to stop this investigative young mind, however. At one point, Bogart got in contact with her great-grandmother, who filled in some of the story’s blanks.
In the book, an affair ended badly. The mistress viciously poisoned to death her lover, after he killed her husband. The daughter of the man having the affair tragically took her own life. The mistress flees.
That haunting story, loosely based on Bogart’s family, is no longer buried, Bogart, 55, explained. She has just published her first book, “The Killing of Jefferies Flats,” a fictional novel with pieces of her family’s past blended in. It wasn’t written through the eyes of that curious child. This story had to gel for decades before Bogart could piece it together like a patchwork quilt.
“Even as a high school student I would not have had the perspective to write it like I have now,” Bogart explained. “You look through different lenses as you get older.”
It would be difficult, for instance, for a young person to wrestle with the betrayal of one grandparent by the other, with an affair committed with a neighbor. That’s the underlying secret that gets exposed in Jefferies Flats, where Bogart takes readers just after World War II. It’s a fictional town in East Tennessee. (Tellico Plains is the actual location.)
“I was raised in a very conservative family, so when this story was brought up my ears perked up,” the author said. “I always lingered back there and knew that story was one that needed to be told.”
It did take a few years. Bogart grew up in Blount County and graduated from Heritage High School. She eventually came to own her own alterations business, which she successfully ran for two decades. That was interrupted, though, by rheumatoid arthritis; the pain was debilitating and Bogart was no longer able to do the work.
Thus began a dark period for Bogart. She became depressed, and like many forced into retirement, no longer felt she had a purpose or identity.
That’s when she started to write the story she had been meant to write.
“I trust in the timing of things,” the author said. She found a helpful workshop to attend at Everett Senior Center in Maryville on managing chronic pain. One suggestion is to find an activity that serves as a distraction from the pain.
So Bogart did what the experts told her. She first took a tai chi class but wasn’t interested in “calmness,” she said. She ended up in a group of knitters, crocheters and quilters at the senior center. They clicked. “We are a support group for women with textile addictions,” is how Bogart describes the gathering.
Getting down to business
It took Bogart six months to write the first draft of her book. She started it shortly after retiring. Because she knew how she wanted it to end, she wrote the last scene first.
Then while at the senior center she found out a local writer/editor, Bonny Millard was hosting a workshop. Bogart signed up, thinking it would be a great chance to let someone else read what she had written to see if it was at all marketable. It had been in a drawer for months, waiting.
Turns out, it was. Millard helped Bogart polish her work. She added depth of character, smoothness where needed and texture. After months of editing, her manuscript was accepted by an independent publisher, Ardent Writer Press, in Alabama. It has just been released.
“It has all the elements,” Bogart said. “Sex, violence and jealously. It had all the elements of a good story.”
At 120 pages, the author said it can be read during a week’s worth of lunch breaks or on one rainy afternoon. Men and women can find an intriguing story line to follow, she said.
And now that it’s out there for all to enjoy or ponder, this first-time author thinks she just might have one more in her. The lessons she learned from Millard and Ardent have given her the confidence to write another work of fiction. She has already began the research phase and wants to set this one in the era of Prohibition.
She is managing her arthritis and enjoying the people she’s met through this whole process. She also wants to task others with the challenge of becoming invisible in a room and just listening. Not eavesdropping, just listening to the stories that might fly around the room.
“It’s something that is getting lost on this generation,” Bogart said. “The more attention you pay to their stories, the more interesting people become.”
