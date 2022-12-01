Gavin Morris, a junior at Heritage High School, was selected to play baritone saxophone for the All-State East Jazz Blue Band at the ETSBOA (East Tennessee Band and Orchestra Association) Jazz Clinic held at McMinn County High School in Athens, on Nov. 12.
Gavin auditioned on alto, baritone and tenor saxophone in competition with some of the best high school jazz band students in East Tennessee. Judges ranked the best auditions into Blue Band (top band), Red Band (2nd Band) and White Band (3rd Band). He will be the only student playing baritone saxophone in the All-State East Jazz Band Concert at the ETSBOA All-State East Conference to be held in Gatlinburg, Feb. 2-4. He will move on to auditions in January for the All-State Jazz Band with other student winners from the Middle and West Jazz Band Divisions in competition to perform with the All-State Jazz Band at the Tennessee Music Education Association Conference to be held at the Opryland Resort Hotel in Nashville in April 2023.
Gavin has played alto saxophone for three years with the Heritage High School Marching Mountaineers Band under the direction of Paul Foster. Gavin played alto sax as the Heritage Marching Mountaineers participated in the University of Tennessee Band Day on Sept. 17. He also plays in the recently formed Heritage High School Jazz Band under the direction of Ryan Bright, who is also Gavin’s private saxophone teacher. During the spring semesters, Gavin has played alto, baritone and tenor saxophone with the Heritage High School Concert Band and Wind Ensemble, both under the direction of Paul Foster.
Gavin played alto saxophone with the Maryville College Community Band (MC3 Band) and performed in concert on Nov. 3, at the Clayton Center for the Arts. He also plays in the Knoxville Youth Saxophone Ensemble and has participated in the Knoxville Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Camp where he performed in concert with the Wind Ensemble in June.
Following competitive auditions in January, Gavin was selected to play 2nd chair tenor saxophone in the All-State East 9-10 Blue Band where he performed several classical music selections in concert at the ETSBOA All-State East Conference in Gatlinburg, in February.
While pursuing a heavy schedule of musical activities, Gavin has maintained a 4.35 GPA in honors and advanced placement classes at Heritage High School. He is the son of Christie Walker Morris of Maryville and Jeff Morris of Knoxville. Martin and Sandra Walker of Maryville are his grandparents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.