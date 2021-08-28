The Greenback Heritage Museum is resuming its annual quilt show after an unanticipated hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19 with an additional event: a sale of jewelry from the estate of the late Betty Carroll, who died in 2018. Funds raised from the jewelry sale will benefit the Betty Carroll Memorial Fund, which was established to raise funds for a project dear to Carroll’s heart: the Hardware Building Restoration Project, an expansion of the Greenback Heritage Museum into the adjoining building in downtown Greenback.
Linda Berry, Carroll’s daughter, said the sale also includes jewelry Carroll inherited from her sister, the late Edna Lawson.
“Aunt Edna had tons of jewelry, and of course, Mother had a lot of jewelry, too, vintage jewelry,” Berry said. “So when Mother passed away, my sister Pat and I decided to sell the jewelry and put it to the Betty Carroll Memorial Fund.” Carroll was one of the founding members of the Greenback Heritage Museum and served as president of the museum’s board of directors, a position now held by Berry.
A canopy will be set up on the grounds adjoining the Greenback Diner for the jewelry sale. All pieces have a firm price attached and will be displayed for ease of viewing according to price. Items range from bracelets to necklaces, earrings and more.
“We felt like this would be what Mother would want done,” Berry said.
Raffles and more
Jennifer Hedrick, board secretary, said a selection of sewing notions will be available for sale, also under the canopy.
“It’s supplies, basically,” she said. “Patterns, kits, quilting fabric, embroidery floss. We have some little jars that we’re going to have buttons in. There will also be some quilting books. It’s different things that people have donated. This is another way to raise money for the Betty Carroll Memorial Fund.” These items will be priced to sell. “Another dollar might pay for the mortar to put a brick in,” she added.
A quilt raffle will also be held. Tickets are available for a donation of $5 each from museum board members and Greenback Historical Society members, and these funds are earmarked for the Hardware Building Restoration Project, as well.
Quilts to be raffled include first prize, a vintage hand-stitched quilt, “Grandmother’s Engagement Ring with Liberty Fans,” donated by board member Cindy Benefield; second prize, “Yellow Brick Road,” by Museum Board member and accomplished quilter Barbara Davis; third prize, “Aunt Eliza’s Star,” donated by Terri Ayers of Mountain Creek Quilt Shop; and fourth prize, “Critters” wall hanging donated by Donna Couture.
The drawing will take place at 3 p.m. Sept. 11.
Feed the pig
The main event is the quilt show, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9-11 at the Greenback Heritage Museum, 6725 Morganton Road, Greenback. Admission is free.
Sandra Tipton, treasurer, said the quilt show is a popular way for the community to display their prized quilts and other quilted pieces, such as table runners and wall hangings, and can be vintage quilts inherited from loved ones as well as newly constructed pieces of fabric art. In 2018, nearly 90 entries were on display, and in 2019, around 70.
Hedrick said, “We don’t know how many quilts we’ll have this year, but we’re preparing for 100.” These will be displayed inside the museum.
Entries will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3, 4 and 7 at the museum. There is no entry fee, and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three quilts based on viewers’ votes in the form of money dropped into their favorite quilt’s “piggy bank.”
This is the museum’s 10th quilt show. The event is designed as a way to introduce the community to the holdings of the Greenback Heritage Museum, which includes documents, books, pictures, farm tools, household items, telephones, antique radios, business equipment and more from the 1800s and early 1900s. The Greenback Heritage Scrapbook, a compilation of documents, pictures, newspaper clippings and articles covering the history of the area from around 1800 until recent times, also is available.
Learn more by visiting gbmuseum.webs.com.
