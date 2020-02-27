George Lane will speak at the Eusebia History Group meeting to be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 at Eusebia Presbyterian Church, 1701 Burnett Station Road, Seymour. This is a rescheduled meeting from February. Lane will talk about "The History of Blount County Presbyterians — from the 1760s as missionaries to Cherokee to the present." The community is invited.

