The anniversary of Tennessee’s official statehood on June 1, 1796, came and went without much fanfare for most. This year is the 224th birthday of our state and it was the 16th of 50 states in the union.
Blount County resident and Pastor Bob Kastens, however, noted the special day in history. That’s because his wife’s family tree is firmly planted right there where it all began.
“Most people know about William Blount and John Sevier, but few know about my wife’s fourth great-grandfather, George Roulstone,” Kastens said. “He moved from Boston to North Carolina and then on to Tennessee.”
But that’s not why we should know him, Kastens said. George Roulstone was the first printer and newspaper publisher in Tennessee, born in Boston in 1767. In 1789, he moved to Fayetteville, North Carolina, and worked for a newspaper there until 1791. As the story goes, Roulston and another man, Robert Ferguson, were approached by William Blount, newly appointed governor of the Southwest Territory (later the state of Tennessee) to establish a newspaper for Knoxville.
The two agreed and moved to Tennessee. Roulstone traveled with his printing press by horseback.
With duty and diligence
“So he came over the mountains, hauling his printing press and supplies,” Kastens explained. “They came to Rogersville first because Knoxville was not fully established as a city. He started printing the Knoxville Gazette in Rogersville until they made the move to Knoxville.”
The first edition was printed Nov. 5, 1791.
Roulstone was sought after as a printer, it turns out. He also printed the journals and the acts of the Tennessee Legislature as well as the ordinances of the Southwest Territory in 1793 and a compilation of the general assemblies of both the territory and state of Tennessee in 1801.
That compilation, known as “Roulstone’s Laws,” has been cited as the first book published in Tennessee.
But his work for Tennessee didn’t end there. Roulstone was elected clerk of the Council of State when the first legislature of the Southwest Territory was organized. When Blount College (now the University of Tennessee) was established in 1794, Roulstone was named a trustee in its charter. He became the state printer in 1796 and the chief clerk of the state Senate in 1797-98 and 1801.
He also was inducted into the Tennessee Newspaper Hall of Fame.
Kastens’ wife, the late Etta Lee Raulston, is George Roulstone’s fourth great-granddaughter. It isn’t exactly known how or when the name began to be spelled “Raulston” instead of George’s spelling, Kastens said.
“In some cases, a lot of people were illiterate and didn’t know the proper spelling of their names,” he said, although that wouldn’t have been the case with George. “Sometimes census takers would hear a name and spell it the way they thought it sounded.”
Generations of Raulstons
The Raulston line goes from Etta Lee Raulston Kastens to her dad, Earl Raulston; her grandfather, Wade; her great-grandfather, George Thomas; her second great-grandfather, Matthew Wallace; third great-grandfather, George; and then fourth great-grandfather, George Roulstone. It goes all the way back to her ninth great-grandfather, John Roulstone, who was born in Scotland and emigrated to Boston.
As Kastens has spent decades uncovering the Roulstone history, other spellings have been discovered, including Rawlston, Ralston or variations that end in “e.”
The first Roulstone in America was a man named John, Kastens has learned. He arrived in 1630. The family was in Boston until George left and ended up in Tennessee.
George Roulstone was married to Elizabeth Bethenia Gilliam. When he died in 1804 at the very young age of 36, Elizabeth took over his printing and newspaper duties. He is buried in an unmarked grave at First Presbyterian Church in Knoxville.
It was his son, George Raulston, who moved to Blount County.
He was born around 1794 in Knox County and married Julia Merony in Greeneville. George Raulston, wife Julia, their son Matthew Wallace Raulston and his wire Sarah Elizabeth Potter all are buried at Liberty Christian Church in Blount County.
Raulstons have been in Blount County then for more than 200 years. Kastens has a reminder every day of that family history of his wife.
He lived on Raulston Road, within earshot of Raulston View Estates in Maryville. Descendants of George Roulstone owned and farmed the land on which the neighborhood was built.
“I am living in a house on Raulston Road near the Raulston View Subdivision,” Kastens said. “They were named after my wife’s cousin, Roy Raulston. The Raulston family are thick as thieves in Blount County.”
It started with a project
This discovery of generations of the Roulstone family tree got started, Kastens said, 40 years ago. His son was in middle school at the time and had a school project in which he had to make a family tree. Kastens said he was the one who got intrigued by uncovering the past.
Kastens has documentation of Revolutionary War veterans of the families linked to the Raulstons. He said there are so many interconnections between the Raulstons and families such as the Baumgardners, Bests, Bogles, Carpenters, Costners, Crowders, Ementrouts, Freitags, Gilliams, Griffiths, Grubbs, Heatons, Herrons, Huffstetlers, Kagleys, Meroneys, Rasors, Rudisills and Teffetellers — all families here in Blount County.
Etta’s mother was a Crowder, Kastens said. Etta’s third great-grandfather was Overstreet Crowder. He and his brother, Thomas, came from North Carolina to Monroe County and operated a mill. Overstreet and his wife, Nancy Elizabeth Garrick, are buried in the Crowder Cemetery in Monroe County. There are Crowders in Blount County today from both brothers, Kastens said.
“The Crowder family dates back to Jamestown, Virginia,” Kastens said. Not the original settlement, but shortly thereafter.
A book titled “The Raulstons and Their Place in History,” has provided this hobby genealogist with lots of fascinating information.
One thing leads to another
That family tree project of his son also got Kastens tracking down his own past. He learned that his father came to the United States from Germany in 1930. Kastens’ mom is Finnish; her parents came to this country from Finland in 1902 and 1909, through Ellis Island.
Kastens said his wife knew very little about her family history before he started digging. He discovered she is also German, and one more thing:
“She is related to everyone in Blount County,” he said he discovered. “There are at least 200 family lines in Blount County connected to my wife.”
He heeded the advice given him back in 1961 when Kastens joined the family of Raulstons. “I was told, ‘Don’t talk about anyone because everyone is kin to everyone else.’ And it is almost literally true. What a tangled web we weave.”
