February seems like the perfect time to heat up the dance floor with some flashy disco moves, escape the winter blahs and support projects benefitting kids in the community.
So say members of Maryville Rotary Club who have been working for months on the annual event they call Rotary Night Fever. President Tony Stubbs, wife Beth Stubbs, Christine Clanton, Carla Rafferty, Mary Thompson, incoming President Laura Calvin, Bob Beasley, past President Keith Lindgren and Ruth Ann Lindgren represent the leadership of this 50-member club that focuses most of the year on ways to help children and teens be successful in life.
Then one night per year, they all don pairs of bell-bottoms, mod headbands, some sequins and flower-prints to celebrate together and invite the rest of us to join in. Rotary Night Fever will take place on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Airport Hilton, with tickets costing $75, which includes dinner, dancing and a silent and live auction. This is Maryville Rotary’s only fundraiser.
It is the fifth year for the disco theme, organizers said. Prior to that, the event was a masquerade, held at the Capitol Theater in downtown Maryville. There is more space and parking at the Hilton, which has recently been updated.
“The event sold out last year,” Rafferty said. When the night was over, the service club had netted $32,000 to spend on projects.
“We spend it all,” said President Tony Stubbs.
The funds go to programs like Food for Kids. Maryville Rotary partners with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide food to children at five different schools. The food is sent home on weekends. Rotary members are responsible for packing the food.
There is also the Dictionary Project. Every third grader in Blount County gets a free dictionary thanks to Maryville Rotary. This year, that turned out to be 1500 students, Ruth Ann said. None of the schools has opted out, she added.
Calvin said it is very popular with the kids on the receiving end. “When a child who doesn’t own a whole lot is able to own something ...”
Pellissippi State Community College students are also on the receiving end of this club’s generosity. Maryville Rotary gives three $1,000 scholarships each year to non-traditional students who are the first in their families to attend college.
Beth said the biggest endeavor for 2023 will be working with Habitat for Humanity on a build. Rotary also makes a showing at Habitat’s golf tournament and fashion show/luncheon.
Several of these club leaders have long service records. Keith Lindgren has been a Rotarian for 37 years. Beth Stubbs has 31 years under her belt. Clanton is at 15 and counting. Beasley started in 1989 but took a few years off.
“There is a lot of experience at this table,” Tony said.
Ruth Ann said this annual fundraiser has been a hit for several reasons. The disco theme is a lot of fun, she said, and the silent and live auction items are things people want, like cabin stays and golf outings.
“And it’s good to get out of the house,” Tony said.
A total of 15 live auction items will be up for grabs. In addition, the silent auction will have a bucket format where bidders will drop tickets in for chances to win gift baskets, etc.
in addition, attendees can win a $100 prize for best costume.
Calvin pointed out the Feb. 10 date is the start of Valentine’s weekend; Ruth Ann added that it’s also Super Bowl weekend. Rotary Night Fever can kick it all off, the two said.
This service club is always seeking new members. Meetings are held at noon on Wednesdays at the Blount County Public Library. Visitors are welcome.
The old image of our grandparents’ Rotary Club is no longer accurate, Rafferty said. There are young members, working members, retirees and business owners in this club. Speakers with a wide range of topics share their expertise each week.
A good way to meet some hard-working, fun-loving people is to come to Rotary Night Fever, Clanton suggested.
“Come and enjoy the evening and spend some money so we can spend money back into the community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.