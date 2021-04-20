The eighth annual Glow Trot 5K and 1 Mile Run will take place on Saturday, May 8 at William Blount High School. The fun event will include glow tunnels along with food trucks and dancing. Door prizes will be awarded for Most Glowed Out and also race winners.
The festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. The 1 Mile Run starts at 8:30 p.m. with the 5K getting underway at 9 p.m. Cost is $30 if signed up on or before April 24. Cost increases to $35 after that with no guarantee of a T-shirt.
Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/TN/Maryville/TheGlowTrot.
Proceeds go to support Isaiah 117 House in Blount County. It will provide a comforting home for foster children while they are waiting for placement.
Sponsors invclude Farm Bureau agents Jeff Pewitt, Kenny Jarvis and Matt Myers, The Boyd Foundation and Pokey's and Sports.
