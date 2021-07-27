Grilling gives summertime a special meaning for many people — especially when it comes to food. Those savory whiffs of barbecuing might call to mind burgers and drumsticks, but don’t forget the sweet smell of seared, steamed or skewered garden-fresh vegetables to make those colorful, flavorful side dishes too.
This summer consider adding a vegan twist to those classic veggie sides like grilled corn on the cob or crunchy coleslaw with the help of Violife 100% Vegan Cheese. By adding a vegan cheese to these recipes, you can spice them up or make them sweet and colorful — and plant-based. They’re sure to go hand-in-hand with your summer menus and satisfy even the pickiest of eaters.
The corn on the cob in this creamy Grilled Corn with Garlic and Herbs recipe can be grilled alongside your main protein and is an easy way to add healthy veggies without the dairy. Or try this Sweet and Spicy Vegan Coleslaw recipe that puts a plant-based spin on a classic and asks for just 10 minutes of prep time in the kitchen.
By using Violife 100% Vegan Cheeses in your favorite summer recipes, you won’t be sacrificing taste or texture with your meal. Each option is non-GMO and free from dairy, soy, nuts, gluten, preservatives and lactose. Made from the goodness of plants and available in shreds, slices, wedges, blocks or as a cream cheese alternative, these vegan cheeses melt, stretch and are perfect for including as part of any plant-forward summer menu.
