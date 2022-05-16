Chelsi Long is just about to complete her first year as the head principal of Alcoa Middle School and has invigorated the school with her energy and dedication to the students and staff.
One of the programs she has created is a small group mentoring program she named Game Plan. In this program, a small group of students were assigned to a mentor. The pool of mentors included teachers, staff and central office personnel.
Every morning from 8:30-8:45, the students participated in Game Plan, either in small groups or as a whole school. On Mondays and Fridays, the entire school (including Game Plan mentors) met in the gym as a large group, known as family time. From Tuesday-Thursday students met small groups with their mentors in different locations around the building. The purpose of the program was to create a space for students to feel safe and develop a sense of belonging.
They had the opportunity to develop a connection with each other, their mentor, and the school. The time spent in Game Plan let students know, every single day, someone at school was thinking about them, noticing if they were absent, caring if they were upset, or were not feeling well. Additionally, the students knew that Long not only cared about them, but actually knew all their names.
Game Plan was also utilized as a time to bring guest speakers to the school. People that would motivate and encourage students to be their best. Guest speakers included University of Tennessee stand outs, basketball player Zeke Ziegler and baseball player Redmond Walsh, who is an alumni of Alcoa Middle School. Long wanted speakers that could exemplify how overcoming obstacles, being dedicated, and hard work can all help you achieve your goals.
Long has also energized the school staff by displaying the same care and concern for them. Her open-door policy was real and lasted all year. She listened to teachers’ requests and concerns. If someone needed something to do their job better, she found a way to provide it for them.
Her litmus test for any request was and still is “Does this benefit students?” If the answer was “yes,” Long found a way. From implementing the classroom sponsorship program at the middle school (like the high school’s program) to other fundraisers, Long did her best to find the money.
A student TCAP motivation program was also implemented by Long. She began her speech by telling the students about Saint Peter’s Peacocks, becoming the first 15-seed ever to make the Elite Eight of the NCAA Basketball tournament. This principal explained how small Saint Peter’s enrollment was. She expressed how Saint Peter’s was like the little engine that could.
Each day of the 10 days of TCAP testing, the three different grade levels competed against each other in various contests during Game Plan family time. The ultimate prize was winning a “free” afternoon either at the park or watching a movie. The contests had the added benefit of making sure the students were energized for TCAPs and excited about being at school, even during testing.
This creates a fun environment in what ordinarily is a stressful week. As a result, the school had ninety five percent attendance which she attributed to the implementation of the student family time.
University of Tennessee basketball player Zakai Zeigler visited Alcoa Middle on Thursday, May 5, to talk about perseverance and overcoming hardships. Alcoa Middle students spent time this semester learning about Zakai — his life story, his journey to Tennessee, and how his hard work and determination are paying off in college basketball. Zakai finished the season earning the honors of SEC All-Freshman team and All-Defensive team. He is the fourth Vol ever selected to the SEC All-Defensive Team and first to do it as a freshman.
Alcoa alum and current left-handed pitcher for Tennessee Vols Redmond Walsh visited Alcoa Middle on Tuesday, May 10, to speak about the importance of finishing well. Redmond currently ranks second in program history with 21 saves, and is on track to tie and possibly break Todd Helton’s record. Redmond is widely respected in the Alcoa community for his humble heart, dedication to educational excellence, and his service to the community.
Students had the opportunity to ask questions of both athletes, as well as take a few pictures and get autographs.
Alcoa Middle School has been richly supported this year by Principal Long. She has encouraged and supported initiatives like these in an effort to inspire students and educators alike.
