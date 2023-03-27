Blount County’s ample greenway space and the official start of spring equal an increase in outdoor activity right into summer.
Jordan Hamby, owner of a new casual bicycle shop at Foothills Mall, is counting on it. He’s stocking his store with Restrospec bikes and equipment to encourage even the diehard couch potato to get up and get out.
He opened Cycling Saloon back in December, and while no grand opening was held, Hamby said customers are finding him. His shop is located at the entrance to the movie theater at the mall, so foot traffic has been steady.
For him, it’s more than selling bikes; Hamby said he weighed 300 pounds during the early days of the COVID pandemic and suffered a medical emergency. That’s when he decided to take better care of himself. One way to do that was to bike to work.
“At that time I had a job that was right on the greenway, so I just started riding my bike to work,” Hamby explained. “I dropped a bunch of weight. I was biking six days a week.”
From there, he decided to upgrade his bike, doing the work himself. He has experience as a millwright, installing machinery. Then, he bought a bike off of Facebook and tore it down to completely rebuild it. He loved the process.
In addition to his work as a millwright, Hamby also spent a couple of years working for a retail outlet where he did bike assembly. With all of that knowledge in hand and the hands-on work on his bike and those of others, it was time, he felt, to start his own bike shop.
At Cycling Saloon, he has bikes of all sizes in stock, including electric bikes that have become popular. His e-bikes start at $900, lower than most places, Hamby said. His goal is to supply good quality, affordable bikes so individuals and families can enjoy the outdoors on a budget.
“You can get a whole family of bikes for $1,000 or less,” he said. His basic model starts at $300.
In addition to road bikes and electric bikes, Cycling Saloon also sells trikes and recumbent trikes. Hamby said he didn’t like electric bikes at first but has come to appreciate them. They are his top seller.
Retrospec has been around since 2009, and its customer base is mainly on the West Coast, Hamby said. The company is growing rapidly because of the quality and affordability, he added.
Of course there is the option of simply ordering online from the company. But, the bike arrives in pieces. “They don’t come out of the box perfect,” Hamby said. Most would prefer to test out the bike in person before purchasing, and not all are up to the task of a build, Hamby said. Customers can purchase other equipment, such as helmets, tubes and pumps. Hamby also has a library of materials he shares. Other needed supplies can be ordered. Hamby also does free inspections and for a fee will build bikes.
He has no immediate plans to offer higher-priced bikes, saying there are other shops in the community that provide those. “What I hope to do with this shop is build a community around it and get people involved in cycling,”he said.
Cycling Saloon will hold a kids safety bike rodeo from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.
Four months in, Hamby has met several of the other mall inhabitants and said they have been extremely supportive. His wife of 14 years, Chelseay, has been there at his side, full of encouragement for this venture.
Foothills Mall celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. “I grew up at this mall,” Hamby said. He will be participating in some upcoming anniversary events.
Business owner, bike builder and repairman, marketer, customer service rep — Hamby is doing it all. The role of jack-of-all-trades seems to be suiting this entrepreneur.
“I got tired of working the 9-to-5s,” he explained. “Now I work more hours but I’m happier.”
The shop is open five days a week, closed on Sunday and Monday. It’s hard now to get many biking hours in as a new business owner, but Hamby said he’s working on getting back to riding five or six days a week.
He wants to continue to meet cyclists and do what he can to give back to the community. A goal is to place bike safety stations along the greenway, where bikers can make use of tools like air pumps. Growing up in Blount County, this graduate from William Blount High School knows the local terrain well.
Sandy Springs, Pearson Springs and Springbrook — these Blount County parks are all connected along the 9 miles of greenway. A bike path exists in Townsend as well.
“This is a purpose-driven business,” this owner said. “Of course you have to make money to stay in business, but I also want to help people get healthy.”
