Alnwick Community Center invites the community to its craft and vendor event to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. The center is located at 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville in the former Alnwick School. The Easter Bunny will be here for families to have photographs taken.
