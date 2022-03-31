Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville: The Carters will sing during the 10:45 a.m. service on April 3. Interim pastor is the Rev. Donald Burns.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2103 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Prayer room is available at 10 a.m. on Sunday followed by service at 10:30 a.m. Evening service begins at 6. Wednesday service is held at 7 p.m.
To get your church news published for free in Get the Word Out, email it to church@thedailytimes.com. The deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Singings, suppers, fundraisers, revivals, Bible schools, etc. can be listed.
