Central Baptist Church, 962 Springbrook Road, Alcoa: Easter schedule will include sunrise service at 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow, April 17. Sunday school will start at 8:45 a.m. with worship at 10 a.m. with a cantata.
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: Sunrise service will be held at 7:30 a.m. on April 17. Speaker will be Billy Moore. Breakfast will be served after the sunrise service. No evening service. An Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 1:30 p.m. on April 16.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Services include prayer room at 10 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays; Wednesday service 7 p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church, 3310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 7 a.m. on April 17 with the Rev. Mike Arp bringing the message. Breakfast will follow the service. Regular worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. James Atkins leading. There will be no evening service.
Hillview Baptist Church, 2759 Mentor Road, Louisville: Easter Sunrise Service will take place at 7 a.m. on April 17 with breakfast to follow in the fellowship hall. The Rev. Rick Morgan will be the guest speaker during the 10:30 a.m. service. No Sunday school or evening service.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Fifth Friday Night Singing on April 29 will feature Isaac’s Well and His By Grace. Music starts at 7 p.m.
Lower Chilhowee Baptist Church, 6039 Tallassee Road, Tallassee: Kenny Pack and the Smoky Mountain Pilgrims will sing at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville: Grief Share classes are being held each Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. through June 29. This is a recovery support group to help people and encourage those who have lost a family member or friend.
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1902 Creason Drive, Maryville: Easter Service will feature Jordon and Jodie Amburn of Adoration on April 17. Easter dinner and egg hunt are also planned. Service will be held outdoors if weather permits.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Easter Sonrise Service will be held at 7 a.m. on April 17.
The Singing Cookes will perform during the 11 a.m. service on April 24.
Rocky Branch Community Center, 4632 Rocky Branch Road, Walland: A benefit will be held for Kenneth “Freight” McColllum from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. McCollum recently had a liver transplant and the proceeds from the event will go to help pay expenses not covered by insurance. He is pastor at Faithway Fellowship in Jesus Name, where is wife, the late Jewel McCollum also pastored with him. The evening will include a dinner, auction and gospel singing by Heavenly Express and Jeff and Sarah Pirkle with Gordy Gilbertson. Cost of dinner is $10. Those who would like to donate items for the auction can call Kathy Huskey at 8675-776-5826.
Six Mile Missionary Baptist Church, 4337 Montvale Road, Maryville: Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 6:30 a.m. with breakfast following.
