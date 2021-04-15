Music
Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville: Corky Simerly Long will sing during the Sunday, April 18, worship service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor is Wayne Atchley.
OtherFirst Baptist Church of Friendsville 403 N. Farnum St. Friendsville: GMA Hall of Fame Inductee and Christian comedian Tim Lovelace will present a show on Friday evening, April 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free but an offering will be received. Nursery will be provided for ages birth thru 2 years. Covid safety protocols will be in place. For more information, call the church office at 865-995-2130 or check out the church website at FBCFriendsville.com. You may also wish to checkout Tim’s website at TIMLOVELACE.com.
Reviva
l
Harmony Chapel with Unity Full Gospel at Harmony-Gethsemane Road, Maryville: Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. each day.
To get your church event listed free in Get the Word Out, email to church@thedai
lytimes.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday for Friday publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.