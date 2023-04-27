Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: Heaven’s Highway will sing at 7 p.m. on April 29. Pastor is Greg Wilson. All welcome.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Sunday gatherings include Bible study at 9:45 a.m., services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., along with Wednesday service at 7 p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church, 3310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: The Russell Family will be singing at 6 p.m. on April 30.
Grace Memorial, 504 E. Lincoln Road, Alcoa: Representatives from The Gideons will be part of the 10:30 a.m. worship on Sunday, April 30.
Gray Ridge Baptist Church, 2527 S. Carver Road, Maryville: Crossroads will sing during the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, April 30.
Louisville Memorial Cemetery: Annual Decoration Day will be held May 6-7. The business meeting will take place at 2 p.m. on May 7.
Maryville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2921 Sevierville Road, Maryville: The Supper Club 4 Health will meet at 6 p.m. on May 4 for a vegan Caribbean meal and presentation on the Blue Zone of Costa Rica. Gluten-free options available upon request. Cost is $10 per person. RSVP by May 1 at positivelifestyleministres.com or call 865-233-2559. This will be the last of the season. The Supper Club will then resume in the fall.
