Bakers Creek: Decoration Day will be held May 1 at 2:30 p.m. Don and Mary Crum will be singing.
Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: Heaven’s Highway will be singing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. Pastor is Greg Watson.
Gray Ridge Baptist Church, 2527 S. Carver Road, Maryville: David Chandler will be singing at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 1. He will also be preaching in the worship service.
Historic Bethlehem Church and cemetery, Bethlehem Church Road, Walland: Decoration Day services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Bring a sack lunch, drink and lawn chairs. Following lunch, there will be a business meeting and then service.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: The Friday night singing will take place at 7 p.m. today, April 29. Isaac’s Well and His By Grace will perform.
Louisville Memorial Cemetery, corner of Topside and Louisville roads: Decoration weekend will be held
April 30 to May 1.
Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville: Grief Share classes meet from 6 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday through June 29. This is a recovery support group to help and encourage those who have lost a family member or friend.
New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville: Decoration will be observed April 29-May 1. A special service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday with singing by The Kincaid Family.
Oak View Baptist Church, 2704 Ellejoy Road, Walland: The church will celebrate its 77th homecoming and decoration on Sunday, May 1.
Old Piney Cemetery: Decoration Day will be observed on Sunday, May 8. Flowers placed on graves should be removed within 10 days, which is May 18.
Shelter Church, 3964 Montvale Road, Maryville: A yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the former Music Row building at 2816 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. All proceeds will go toward a church mission trip.
