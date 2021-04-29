Homecoming, Decoration
Historic Bethlehem Church, Bethlehem Road, Maryville: Decoration Day services and dinner on the grounds have been canceled. Grave sites can be decorated at your convenience. An invitation is open for those interested to drive by between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, to view the church’s restoration.
New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville: Decoration will take place May 1 and 2.
Oak View Baptist Church, 2704 Ellejoy Road, Walland: Homecoming and decoration will be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 2. Speaker will be Dr. Charles Bailey. Pastor is Scott Huffsteter.
Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville: Decoration will be observed on Mother’s Day, May 9. The Pleasant Grove Cemetery membership meeting will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, in classroom No. 30 at the church. Those who own grave plots or have family interred there are urged to attend.
Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church, 7322 Old Tuckaleechee Road, Townsend: Annual Decoration Days will take place May 7-9. Donations will be accepted to cover the cost of mowing and other maintenance of the cemetery.
Other
National Day of Prayer: The annual event will take place virtually this year, on May 6. The link to join in is www.facebook.com/TownsendPrayer/live/. The observance will begin at 7 a.m. and will last an hour. More than 20 people will be on video to speak or pray. Included will be Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, state Rep. Jerome Moon, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, state Sen. Art Swann and other political leaders and local pastors. The National Day of Prayer is celebrated on the first Thursday in May each year. This is the 70th observance.
