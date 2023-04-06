Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: Sunrise Service will be held at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. David Oliver from Four Mile Church will be preaching at the service. Breakfast to follow. Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. with worship at 11 a.m. Sunday evening service begins at 6. Pastor is Greg Watson. All welcome.
Central Baptist Church, 962 Springview Road, Alcoa: A Good Friday service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on April 7 in partnership with Rocky Branch Church. The service will be held at Central Baptist. There will also be a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. on April 9 at Central. Sunday school will start at 9 a.m. and worship at 10:15.
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland: The monthly gospel singing will take place on Saturday, April 8. Hamburgers, hog dos and desserts will be available starting at 5 p.m. Singing will include Locust Ridge and host group Crossroads, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. Breakfast will be served afterward. All welcome.
Forest Hill Baptist Church, 1850 Forest Hill Road, Maryville: Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. All are invited.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Bible study starts at 9:45 a.m.on Sunday, followed by services art 10:30 a.m.and 6 p.m. Wednesday service begins at 7 p.m.
Friendsville United Methodist Church, 204 E. College Ave., Friendsville: The monthly community luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13. The menu will include hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, beverages and desserts. The cost of the lunch is $3. Everyone invited.
