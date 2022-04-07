Central Baptist Church, 962 Springbrook Road, Alcoa: Easter services on April 17 will include a sunrise service at 7 a.m., followed by breakfast. Sunday school will start at 8:45 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m. with a cantata.
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland: Will hold its monthly gospel singing on Saturday, April 9. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts will be available after 5 p.m. Featured guests are Gary Gregory, Jay Tipton, Zach Green, Denise Patterson and Steve Potts. Host group Crossroads will also be singing. Singing will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The community club is starting to work on a cookbook. Anyone wishing to submit favorite recipes may bring them by during the monthly singing or contact the community club on the Facebook page.
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: Sunrise service on April 17 will be held at 7:30 a.m. Speaker will be Billy Moore. Breakfast to follow. No evening service. Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 1:30 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Friendsville, 403 N. Farnum St., Friendsville: Will celebrate Easter with a Palm Sunday musical, “Then He Rose,” at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 10. For more information, contact the church office at 865-995-2130.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: The Rev. Doyle Harper from Jacksonville, Fla. will be preaching and singing in the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, April 10.
Maple Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3201 Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville: Children’s Easter performance and Easter cantata will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, with lunch to follow. There will be an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. No evening service. Pastor is the Rev. Allen Burhfield.
Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville: Grief Share classes meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Classes began on April 6 and will continue through June 29 at the church. Grief Share is a recovery support group to help and encourage those who have lost a family member or friend.
Sycamore Tree United Methodist Church, 1830 Clydesdale St., Maryville: Palm Sunday worship will start at 10 a.m. on April 10. An egg hunt for children will follow. Kids are encouraged to bring their Easter baskets. Lunch will be served after the egg hunt at the church.Maundy Thursday will include Communion in the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 14. Blessing bags for those in homelessness will be available. The program is being put on by Union Grove United Methodist Church, Sycamore Tree and Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Hand/foot washing will be offered as part of the worship. The community is invited to participate. The length of the service is intended to allow people to come and go during their lunch services. Maundy Thursday Tenebrae Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Sycamore Tree UMC.
To get your church news published free in Get the Word Out on Fridays, email to church@thedailytimes.com. The deadline for submission is 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.