Food Events
Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: The church is hosting a Second Harvest drive-thru mobile food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the church. Individuals and/or families will be provided a 50-pound box of food at no cost. Items will include pasta, soup, canned veggies, canned chicken, canned fruits, peanut butter, cereal. There will also be a refrigerated truck to provide frozen meats.
Guest Speakers, Preachers
Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville: Cody McClurg will preach during the 10:45 a.m. service on Sunday, Aug. 15. Interim pastor is Donald Burns.
Music
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland: The monthly gospel singing will be held Saturday, Aug. 14. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. and will feature Journey Home along with host group Crossroads.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Will have the Dixie Echoes from Pensacola, Florida singing at 7 p.m. today. Delbert Raines is pastor. For more information, call 865-556-1545.
Mount Nebo Church, 4549 Nebo Mountain Road, Walland: Singing will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20.
Other
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: The church will hold its annual Fall Kids/Teens Consignment Sale on Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28, at the church. Items for sale will include clothing for infants through teens plus maternity, shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys, books, movies and more. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Many items half-price on Saturday.
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: AWANA is starting back on Wednesdays, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The program includes scripture memorization, games and dinner. Transportation is provided. Learn more or register at newhopeibc.org/ministries.
New Midland Plaza, Alcoa: A tent revival will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 18-21, at 7 p.m. each day. Event is sponsored by RIO Advance and Women of Warfare.
To get your church news published in Get the Word Out on Fridays, email it to church@thedailytimes.com by 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.