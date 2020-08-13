Music
Lower Chilhowee Baptist Church, 6039 Tallassee Road, Tallassee Aug. 15: Smoky Mountain Pilgrims will sing at 7 p.m.
Other
Christ First Community Church, 1102 Big Springs Road, Maryville Sundays: Services are held at 10:30 a.m. each week at Memorial Funeral Home. Jason Sweeton is pastor. For more information, call 865-254-8079.
Middlesettlements United Methodist Church, 2729 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville Aug. 16: Drive-in worship will resume at Field of Dreams, 2508 Middlesettlements Road at 10 a.m.
