Music
Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3504 Laws Chapel Road, Maryville: The Crimson River Singers will perform art 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29. Pastor is Charles Murrell.
House of God, 160 Badgett St., Alcoa: A gospel program featuring the Pendergrass Singers will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22
Other
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: The church will hold its annual Fall Kids/Teens Consignment Sale on Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28, at the church. Items for sale will include clothing for infants through teens plus maternity, shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys, books, movies and more. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Many items half-price on Saturday.
Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: DivorceCare, Weekly Divorce Recovery Seminar and Support Group for Adults, will begin from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15. from 6 to 8 p.m. The session will last for 13 weekly meetings. For more information, call the church office at 865-982-6070 or email bob@montevistama ryville.com.
New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway, Maryville: The Community Benefit Sale will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 Masks will be required.
