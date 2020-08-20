Homecoming

Happy Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 6525 Happy Valley Road, Tallassee

Sept. 6: The homecoming has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sunday school will still be held at 10 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m. in the church parking lot that day.

Music

Harvest Field Baptist Church, 806 Blair Loop Road, Walland

Aug. 23: First Day from Georgia will sing during the 11 a.m. service.

Other

Christ First Community Church, 1102 Big Springs Road, Maryville

Sundays: The church is meeting at Memorial Funeral Home. Jason Sweeton is pastor. For more information, call 865-254-8079.

Revival

Ridgeview Baptist Church, 4234 Gamble Lane, Walland

Aug. 24-27: Tony Finney will preach at 7 p.m. each day. Pastor is Wayne Sexton.

