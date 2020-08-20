Homecoming
Happy Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 6525 Happy Valley Road, Tallassee
Sept. 6: The homecoming has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sunday school will still be held at 10 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m. in the church parking lot that day.
Music
Harvest Field Baptist Church, 806 Blair Loop Road, Walland
Aug. 23: First Day from Georgia will sing during the 11 a.m. service.
Other
Christ First Community Church, 1102 Big Springs Road, Maryville
Sundays: The church is meeting at Memorial Funeral Home. Jason Sweeton is pastor. For more information, call 865-254-8079.
Revival
Ridgeview Baptist Church, 4234 Gamble Lane, Walland
Aug. 24-27: Tony Finney will preach at 7 p.m. each day. Pastor is Wayne Sexton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.