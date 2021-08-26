Guest Speakers, Preachers
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Youth Night will feature speaker Daryl Wilson at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.
HomecomingBible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville: The church will celebrate homecoming during the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Sept. 5. The Bible Baptist Youth Choir will sing and Darrell Croft will be preaching. A covered dish luncheon will follow the service.
Happy Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 6525 Happy Valley Road, Tallassee: The homecoming celebration planned for Sept. 5 has been canceled due to the resurgence of COVID-19.
MusicHillcrest Baptist Church, 3504 Laws Chapel Road, Maryville: The Crimson River Singers will perform art 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29. Pastor is Charles Murrell.
OtherEast Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: The church will hold its annual Fall Kids/Teens Consignment Sale on Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28, at the church. Items for sale will include clothing for infants through teens plus maternity, shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys, books, movies and more. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Many items half-price on Saturday.
Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: DivorceCare, Weekly Divorce Recovery Seminar and Support Group for Adults, will begin from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The session will last for 13 weekly meetings. For more information, call the church office at 865-982-6070 or email bob@montevistamaryville.com.
