Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville: Rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6, in the fellowship hall. Food will also be available. Proceeds will go to pay for plumbing issues.
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: The fall kids/teen consignment will take place on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 at the church. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Many items will be half price on Saturday. Items for sale will include clothing for infants to teens plus maternity, and also shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys and books.
Freedom to Worship Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: The Freemans will be singing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. Call 865-660-2624 for more information.
Friendsville United Methodist Church, 240 E. College Ave., Friendsville: A community luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Cost of the meal is only $3. To-go boxes will be available. All are welcome.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Heaven’s Highway will sing during the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Aug. 7. For more information, contact Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545.
Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1104 McArthur Road, Maryville: Homecoming will be celebrated Aug. 7 with singing by the Jordan Amburn Adoration Singers. Pastor Bill Ailey will bring the message. Meal will follow the 10:45 a.m. service. Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m.
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1902 Creason Drive, Maryville: Homecoming will be observed on Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. Special speaker will be Robert Gibson, giving his testimony of his time in prison. Singers will be The Miles Family.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Annual church yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, rain or shine.
To get your church news listed for free in Get the Word Out, email it to church@thedailytimes.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday for Friday publication.
