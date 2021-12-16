Christmas programs
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: A Christmas play will be presented at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Friendship Baptist Church, 3310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: The Troy Burns Family will present a Christmas concert t 6 p.m. on Dec. 19.
First Baptist Church of Friendsville, 403 N. Farnum St., Friendsville: A Christmas Eve service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. Communion will also be held.
Food Events
Unity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville: A drive-thru dinner is available for pick-up each Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m. There will not be a meal on Dec. 22. Everyone is welcome.
Music
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Heirline will be singing during the 11 a.m. worship service on De. 19.
