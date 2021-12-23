Services
Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: Watch Service will be held at. 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. Preachers will be Josh Butler and Richard Lane.
Central Baptist Church, 962 Springbrook Road, Alcoa: New Year’s Eve service will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Dec. 31. Foothills Quartet and By His Grace will be the singers as well as the Red Book Congregation Singing.
Sycamore Tree United Methodist Church, 1830 Clydesdale St., Maryville: Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion worship will take place at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 24.
Food events St. John United Methodist Church, 2201 E. Broadway, Maryville: There will be inside dining at the Wednesday evening service.
Unity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville: The church offers drive-thru meals from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Everyone welcome.
To get your church news listed for free in Get the Word Out, email to church@thedailytimes.com by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
