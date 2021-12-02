Food eventsUnity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville: Free Wednesday meal is served each week from 5 to 6 p.m. The meal is pick-up only. All are welcome. There will be no meal on Dec. 22.
MusicFirst Baptist Church of Friendsville, 403 N. Farnum St., Friendsville: The play, “Changed by a Baby Boy,” will be presented at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. This will be the only performance. For more information, call the church office at 865-995-2130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.