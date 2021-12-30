Central Baptist Church, 962 Springbrook Road, Alcoa: New Year’s Eve service will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 31. Foothills Quartet and By His Grace will be the singers as well as the Red Book Congregation Singing.
Maryville Baptist Tabernacle, 1585b Mt. Tabor Road, Maryville: The church is hosting a winter revival from Jan. 2-5. Sunday services will be held at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday services will take place at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the web at www.maryvillebaptist.org or call 865-630-0487.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: New Year’s service will be held at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. There will be special singing and preaching. For more information, contact Pastor Raines at 864-556-1545.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: A special missionary service will be held on Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Pastor Raines at 864-556-1545.
