Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland: Will host its monthly gospel singing on Saturday, Feb. 12. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts will be available after 5 p.m. The Umphrey Family and Crossroads will be singing beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Knob Road Missionary Baptist Church, 2023 Knob Road, Maryville: Revival will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13. Services will continue Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. Evangelists will be James Willis and Coy Adams.
Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Divorce Care: Weekly Divorce Recovery Seminar and Support Group for Adults will be offered for 13 weeks, from 6-8 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, March 9 in Room 340. For more information, contact the church office at 865-982-6070 or bob@montevistamaryville.com.
Springview Baptist Church, 4220 Highway 411, Maryville: Paul Belcher Concerts will present The Williamsons, The Coffmans and The Lore Family in concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. There is no ticket required to attend. A love offering will be taken.
