East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: Spring Kids/Teens Consignment Sale will be held Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26. There will be three times to shop — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. There will be clothing for infants through teens along with maternity, shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys, books, movies and more.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville : The Freemans will be part of the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Feb. 20.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Fields of Grace will be singing during the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Feb. 20.
Springview Baptist Church, 4220 Highway 411, Maryville: Paul Belcher Concerts presents a gospel music concert featuring The Coffmans, The Williamsons and The Lore Family, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. There is no cost to attend but a love offering will be taken.
