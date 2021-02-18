Music
Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville
March 21: Jordan Amburn and Adoration will be singing during the 10:30 a.m. worship service.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Feb. 21: His Grace will be singing during the 10:30 a.m. service. For more information, contact Pastor Delbert Raines at 556-1545.
Other
First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
First and third Thursdays: Hope Lifters Grief Support Group, a faith-based group for men and women grieving the recent or distant loss of a loved one meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 9:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Follow posted signs in breezeway to find room. Social distancing will be in place and masks are required. For more information, call Kelly or Linda at 865-982-5531.
St. John Baptist Church, 178 Bessie Harvey Ave., Alcoa
First Monday of each month: The Ben and Frances Ross Food Pantry is open from noon to 1 p.m.
Guest speakers, preachers
RIO Advance, 610 W. Hunt Road, Alcoa
Feb. 26-Feb. 27: Evangelist Vonda Bishop and Doc and Sid Renfro will be ministering at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, and at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27. All are welcome.
