Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 537 N. Hall Road, Alcoa: The church is celebrating Black History Month in February. Old Timers Day will be celebrated on Feb. 26. Church members will wear historic clothing and serve traditional dishes after the 9:30 a.m. service. The speaker for the morning will be Alcoa Mayor Tanya Martin. All are welcome to the celebration.
Celebration Church, 10330 Chapman Highway, Seymour: Our Daily Bread, a new ministry, is starting up on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Single event workshops will be built around life skills with a Christian worldview, with topics such as gardening, avoiding scammers, caring for aging parents, sewing, smart shopping, money matters, etc. There will be door prizes at this kickoff event along with free refreshments. Music by JP Miller and also a silent auction.
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: The annual kids/teen Consignment Sale will be held Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at the church. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Sale will include clothing for infants through teens, maternity clothes, furniture, baby items, toys, books, movies and more. Many items will be half price on Saturday.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Sunday gatherings include prayer room at 10 a.m., services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Wednesday service at 7 p.m.
Old Piney Grove Baptist Church, 826 Old Piney Road, Maryville: Gospel group Crimson River will be in concert during the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Feb. 26. Pastor is Rex Everett. A love offering will be taken.
