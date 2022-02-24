Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville: Dustin Parks will preach at the 10:45 a.m. service on Feb. 27. Interim pastor is the Rev. Donald Burns.
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: The church is holding its Spring Kids/Teen Consignment Sale on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. There will be clothing for infants through teen, shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, maternity clothing, toys, book.
The Daily Times publicizes church-related events free of charge in Get the Word Out each Friday. Submit information to church@thedailytimes.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday for Friday publication.
