Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville: Heaven’s Highway will perform in concert at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6. Interim pastor is the Rev. Donald Burns.
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: Spring Kids/Teens Consignment Sale will be held Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26. There will be three times to shop — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. There will be clothing for infants through teens along with maternity, shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys, books, movies and more.
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 408 Cochran St., Alcoa: Jordan Amburn and Adoration will be singing during the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Feb. 6. Wayne Atchley will bring the message in the 6 p.m. service.
Rocky Branch Community Center, 4632 Rocky Branch Road, Walland: There will be a benefit to cover the funeral expenses for Glenda Bryant on Saturday, Feb. 5. Dinner for a donation will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a dessert auction. Crossroads, Journey Home and Locust Ridge will perform beginning at 6:30 p.m.
