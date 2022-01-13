Gospel services: Philip Farris and Bill Denk will be leading services at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 27 and Feb. 3 at the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville. The services will last one hour. No collections will be taken.
Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: The church has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to host a drive-thru mobile pantry to be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the church. Individuals and families will be provided with a box of 50 pounds (pasta, soup, canned chicken, peanut butter, cereal) of food at no cost. Refrigerated items like frozen beef, pork and poultry will also be available.
