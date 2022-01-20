Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville: Gospel services based on life and teachings of Jesus Christ are being presented on Thursdays, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. by Philip Farris and Bill Denk. No collections will be taken. Services last one hour.
Friendship Baptist Church, 3310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Lakeside will be singing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23.
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: A Service Workers Appreciation Breakfast will be held from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 art the church for all first responders. This will be a time for breakfast, fellowship and prayer.
To have your church events listed for free in Get the Word Out, email information to church@thedailytimes.com by 4 p.m. Wednesday for Friday publication. Be sure to include name of church, address and details of event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.