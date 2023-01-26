Friendship Baptist Church, 3310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Mike Upright will be singing in the evening service on Jan. 29, at 6 p.m.
Grace Memorial Church, 504 E. Lincoln Road, Alcoa: The church will host a singing at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, with The Russell Family and others.
Gray Ridge Baptist Church, 2527 S. Carver Road, Maryville: Lakeside will be singing at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Maryville Seventh-day Adventist Church: The Supper Club 4 Health will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Positive Lifestyle Center, 2921 Sevierville Road, Maryville. The theme is Valentine’s Day and will feature a vegan plant-based menu. Gluten free servings are available upon request. There will be a cooking demonstration and professional health presentation. The cost is $10 per person. RSVP by Jan. 30 at positivelifestyleministries.com or call 865-233-2559.
Old Piney Grove Baptist Church, 826 Old Piney Road, Maryville: Locust Ridge will be in concert during the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Jan. 29. A love offering will be taken. Pastor is Rex Everett.
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa: Crystle Elam will be singing during the 6 p.m. service on Feb. 5.
To get your church news published for free in Get the Word Out, email to church@thedailytimes.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. on Wednesday for Friday publication. Items to include are singings, suppers, fundraisers, workshops, food giveaways, revivals, VBS and other events to which the public is invited.
