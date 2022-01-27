Alcoa First United Methodist Church, 617 Gilbert St., Alcoa: The Kingdom Heirs will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday. There is no cost to attend. A love offering will be received to help offset expenses.
Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: Saved by Grace will be singing at 7 p.m. on Jan. 29. Pastor is Greg Waston.
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: Will be having its Spring Kid’s/Teen Consignment Sale on Friday, March 25 & Saturday, March 26. Shop during three convenient times: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturday. Many items ½ price on Saturday. Clothing for infants — teens, plus maternity. shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys, books, movies and much more.
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Road, Maryville: A Service Workers Appreciation Breakfast will be held from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday. This will be a time of fellowship and prayer along with breakfast. All first responders welcome.
