Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: His By Grace will sing during the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Jan. 9. For more information, call Pastor Raines at 865-556-1545.
Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, www.fuuf.org: The Rev. Laura Bogle, trained end-of-life doula, is hosting a free online monthly Date with Death Club: Getting Comfortable with Death Talk to explore the topic of our mortality and the possibility of living a more awake life by facing the reality of our death. Appropriate for high school age or older; for anyone who wants to live intentionally with the end in mind. The first session is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, on Zoom. For more information or to RSVP contact office@fuuf.org or 865-282-3883.
The Daily Times publishes church news free of charge each Friday in Get the Word Out. The deadline for submission is 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Send information including church name, address and event details to church@thedailytimes.com.
