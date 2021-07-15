Music
East Alcoa Baptist Church, 152 N. Wright Road, Alcoa: Church Hymnal Red Book Sing-a-Long will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. Bring your own hymnal if you have one. For more information, call Jim Chapman at 865-254-8079.
Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1104 McArthur Road, Maryville: The Jordan Amburn Adoration Singers will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 18. Finger foods will be served after the service. Pastor is the Rev. Bill Ailey.
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 437 Cochran St., Alcoa: The Joyaires will be singing in the 6 p.m. service on Sunday, July 18.
Four Mile Baptist Church, 6933 Four Mile Road, Maryville: VBS will be held from 6-8:30 p.m July 18-23. The theme is Rocky Railway. Fun Night will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 23. Pastor is David Oliver.
Kagley’s Chapel Baptist Church, 4301 Six Mile Road, Maryville: VBS classes will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. July 18-21, for ages 2 through youth. Snacks will be served each day. Family Fun Day will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 25. There will be carnival games, popcorn, cotton candy and more.
Christ First Community Church, New Midland Plaza, Alcoa: Church has moved to this location in the Arcade section of the shopping center. Jason Sweeton is pastor. For more information, call 865-254-8079.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 4641 Morganton Road, Greenback: Mike Nelson, retired U.S. Army Major, will be speaking about his missionary work in Tanzania and Zambia, South America. He will speak at 7 p.m. on July 21.
To get your church news in Get the Word Out free of charge, email information to church@thedailytimes by 4 p.m. on Wednesday for Friday publication.
