Music
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Highway, Maryville
Harmony Chapel Baptist Church, 718 Gethsemane Road, Maryville
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa
July 19: The Joyaires concert has been canceled.
Revival
Lower Chilhowee Baptist Church, 6039 Tallassee Road, Tallassee
July 19-24: Revival services will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be different pastors and singers for each service.
Other
Christ First Community Church, 1102 Big Springs Road, Maryville
July 18: This new church meets at Memorial Funeral Home, with service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pastor is Jason Sweeton. For more information, call 865-254-8079.
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville
July 20-22: Awana is starting back on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Come by from 5-7 p.m. July 20-22 to get registered for Awana and bus/van transportation. For more information, call 865-982-3414 or go to newhopeibc.org.
