Fundraisers
Hillview Baptist Church, 2759 Mentor Road, Louisville: A fundraiser is being held for the church’s pastor, the Rev. John Whitehead and his wife Janie. She will be going to Vanderbilt for a bone marrow transplant on July 21. They will be staying in Nashville through early September. Donations can be sent to Hillview Baptist Church, c/o Edward Gibbs, 2124 Mentor Road, Louisville, TN 37777.
Other
Kagleys Chapel Baptist Church, 4301 Six Mile Road, Maryville: The community is invited to a free cookout to meet and greet Pastor Morrison Anderson, from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. The event will be held under pop-up tents in the church parking lot.
Vacation Bible School
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: VBS will take place from 6-8 p.m. July 12-16 from 6 to 8 p.m. for all ages.
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: VBS will be held from July 11-16 from 6-8:15 p.m. on Sunday and 6:30-8:45 p.m. Monday through Friday; all ages welcome. A carnival will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Bible stories, music, games, crafts, snacks and more will be part of this experience. Transportation is available Sunday-Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.