Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: Simply Faith from North Carolina will be singing at 7 p.m. on July 30. Pastor is Greg Watson.
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: The fall kids/teen consignment will take place on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 at the church. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Many items will be half price on Saturday. Items for sale will include clothing for infants to teens plus maternity, and also shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys and books.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Prayer room opens at 10 a.m., followed by services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 4641 Morganton Road, Maryville: Vacation Bible School Back-to-School Bash will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. Lunch will be provided. The church will give out free school supplies to kids who attend.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: The Joyaires and The Heartland Quartet will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29. For more information, call Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545.
Maryville Pilgrim Church, 610 Rule St., Maryville: Services are held at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch at the fellowship hall will be held at noon on July 24. Pastor is Bob Nuchols. For more information, call 865-363-9977.
Old Piney Grove Baptist Church, 826 Old Piney Road, Maryville: Michael and Delilah Kitts will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 24. A love offering will be taken. Rex Everett is pastor.
Springview Baptist Church, 4220 Highway 411 South, Maryville: The Chuck Wagon Gang will be in concert at 6 p.m. on July 30. For more information, call 865-254-8079.
Churches who want their upcoming events published for free in The Daily Times’ Get the Word Out, can submit it to church@thedailytimes.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. on Wednesday for Friday publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.