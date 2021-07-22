Revival
Pilgrim’s New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 920 Cherokee St., Maryville: Pastor Bill Wilson will be preaching, with singers Saved by Grace and Crossroads at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26-28.
Music
Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Buterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville: The Foothills Quartet will sing at the 11 a.m. service Sunday, July 25.
Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church, 129 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: A singing will take place at 7 p.m. July 31 featuring Locust Ridge Quartet from Sevierville. Pastor is Greg Watson.
Homecoming
Friendship Baptist Church, 3310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Will celebrate homecoming Sunday, July 25, with the Rev. Jimmy Riner preaching. Meal following service. Sunday School at 9:30, worship at 10:30.
Food Events
Carpenters United Methodist Church, 3538 Best Road, Maryville: Will host a hot dog supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Fixings plus potato salad, dessert and drink for $5. All proceeds will go toward church repairs.
First Farragut United Methodist Church, 12733 Kingston Pike, Knoxville: A Mobile Pantry food giveaway will take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, and last until all food is handed out. School supplies, gently used children’s clothing and coats will also be given away.
Other
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: The church will hold its annual Fall Kids/Teens Consignment Sale on Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28, at the church. Items for sale will include clothing for infants through teens plus maternity, shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys, books, movies and more. Hours on Friday are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Many items half-price on Saturday.
Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Tradewinds Fair Trade Shop at Monte Vista Baptist Church will host its “Christmas in July” event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 24. Discounts of up to 75% will be offered on Christmas ornaments and decoration, baskets, jewelry, gift items and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.