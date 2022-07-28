Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville: Rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6, in the fellowship hall. Food will also be available. Proceeds will go to pay for plumbing issues.
Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: Simply Faith from North Carolina will be singing at 7 p.m. on July 30. Pastor is Greg Watson.
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: The fall kids/teen consignment will take place on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 at the church. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Many items will be half price on Saturday. Items for sale will include clothing for infants to teens plus maternity, and also shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys and books.
Harmony Chapel Church, 718 Gethsemane Road, Maryville: Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. each day, Aug. 1-5. Pastor is Steve Nuchols will be preaching along with Mike McClurg and Michael McClurg.
Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3504 Laws Chapel Road, Maryville: Heavens Highway will perform in concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Pastor is Charles Murrell.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: The Joyaires and The Heartland Quartet will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29. For more information, contact Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545.
Louisville Christian Church, 2826 Topside Road, Louisville: The church will host an old fashioned hymn singing and pie social at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. The evening will include singing old hymns and also special music. Light refreshments will be served.
Springview Baptist Church, 4220 Highway 411 South, Maryville: The Chuckwagon Gang will be in concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. For more information, call 865-254-8079.
To get your church news published for free in The Daily Times, send it to church@thedailytimes.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. on Wednesday for Friday publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.