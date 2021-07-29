Homecoming
Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1104 McArthur Road, Maryville: Homecoming will be celebrated on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 10:45 a.m. Guest singers will be The Russell Family. Lunch will be served following the service. Pastor is the Rev. Bill Ailey.
Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 1902 Creason Drive, Maryville: Homecoming will be observed at 11 a.m. on Aug. 1. Special guest will be Adoration with Jordan and Jody Amburn. Dinner on the grounds will follow. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m.
Music
Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: A singing will take place at 7 p.m. July 31 featuring Locust Ridge Quartet from Sevierville. Pastor is Greg Watson.
Carson Island Baptist Church, 2120 Highway 72, Maryville: Heaven's Highway Trio will sing during the Sunday morning service on Aug. 1. Pastor is Charlie Ensor.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Delores Laverne Curtis Memorial Gospel Sing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. Admission is free. Musical guests include Foothills Quartet, Bob Holbrook, Mark Huskey, Isaac's Well and Recognized Southern Gospel. An auction will benefit East Tennessee Children's Hospital.
Other
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: The church will hold its annual Fall Kids/Teens Consignment Sale on Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28, at the church. Items for sale will include clothing for infants through teens plus maternity, shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys, books, movies and more. Hours on Friday are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Many items half-price on Saturday.
Hillview Baptist Church, 2759 Mentor Road, Louisville: Youth Sunday will be celebrated on Aug. 1 with the youth of the church taking the lead. Michael Pass will be the guest speaker and the Whitehead family will be singing.
To get your church news posted for free in Get the Word Out, email to church@thedailytimes.com by 4 p.m. Wednesdays for Friday publication.
